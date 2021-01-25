It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Michael Seay, 80, and Kathleen Seay, 78, of Monroe.
The couple passed together peacefully while holding hands on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, surrounded by their family.
Leaving this Earth together was a bittersweet testament to their love and commitment to one another.
They are survived in death by their four daughters, Myra Seay of Jackson, Tracy and Troy Wheeler of Sparta, Cheryl and Parker Hix of Atlanta, and Karen and Peter Maher of Dawsonville. They also leave behind 11 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Michael “Mickey” and Kathleen “Kathy” met on a blind date in 1962 when Kathy was supposed to meeting someone else and met Mickey instead. Fate allowed their paths to cross and Kathy chose Mickey over her blind date. They were married on March 15, 1963, and remained almost inseparable for 58 years.
Mickey was a strong, loving, proud man and was as hardworking as they come. He built a phenomenally successful electrical business that he owned for more than 40 years. Mickey still worked almost every day up until his passing. He enjoyed restoring old cars, NASCAR, watching football, old westerns and eating good food. Mickey’s laugh, infectious smile and outgoing personality will always be remembered by those who knew him.
Kathy was the true matriarch of the Seay family and was always concerned with looking after and caring for her family and those she knew. She was an avid gardener and tended the beautiful landscape at their historic farm in Monroe. She enjoyed antiquing, fishing, anything outdoors, but her favorite pastime was cooking. She was constantly cooking for her family and Mickey, who was her biggest fan. He would walk in the door every afternoon and say, “I am damn sure starving to death,” and Kathy would always have something delicious waiting for him. He would tell everyone how good everything she cooked was and she beamed with pride.
Mickey and Kathy were devoted parents and grandparents to their family and have left a legacy that is unrivaled. They taught them the importance of strength, laughter, loyalty, forgiveness, and most of all, unconditional love. The void that their passing has left will never be repaired but the memories they provided outshine the grief until we see them again.
A private graveside service will be held with family on Friday, Jan. 29.
Flowers and condolences may be sent to Meadows Funeral Home, 760 Highway 11, Monroe, GA 30655.
