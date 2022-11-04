Sara Ensley Smith, aka “R.Q.R.”, passed away in her sleep on Oct. 16, 2022, after a long battle with dementia and heart related issues.
Her accomplishments in life were astonishing. She was raised in the mountains of Northeast Georgia and graduated from Young Harris College in her mid-30s and went on to obtain a degree in nursing from UNLV.
While working full time as a neonatal and AIDS nurse at U.M.C. Hospital in Las Vegas, Sara continued her education at U.N.L.V. earning her master’s degree in social work.
She spent more than 30 years as an LCSW in private practice in the Las Vegas area focusing on teenagers.
She spent a week rafting the Colorado River, loved to sail, visited all over Europe, skydived, wrote her own music, published an album, published a music video and performed in the Las Vegas area.
She raised three kids and helped in raising some of her grandchildren. Sara lived a full life while always being there to help others.
Sara was preceded by her parents, Verdie and Franklin Ensley of Blairsville; siblings, Jim, Fritz, Mildred, Bob and Frank Jr.; grandson Kori Keys; great-grandson Gavin Mobley and and numerous lifelong friends.
She is survived by her son, Tray Hicks of Hartwell, Georgia; daughters Tina Keys of Loganville, Georgia and Tricia Ingalsbe of Young Harris; brother, Sam Ensley; grandsons, James Hicks, Kenny Ankerich and Bruno Hicks; granddaughters, Catrina Hicks, Nacita Ashley-Keys and Savana Hunt; great-grandsons, Luke and Caden Hicks, Kalel Acker, Levi Keys, Ryker Ashley-Keys, and Brody Mobley; great-granddaughters: Aria Hicks, Amara Lynn Kori Mobley, Autumn, Makinley, and Leilend Ankerich; great-great granddaughter Ariel Duncan and numerous lifelong friends, nieces and nephews.
To honor Sara’s memory, there will be a celebration of her life on Nov. 20th, 2022.
The time will be determined at a later date. We invite anyone who knew her to attend and remember her wonderful life. If you cannot attend and have a special memory that you would like to share, please email tray.l.hicks@gmail.com.
Attendees are asked to wear bright colors.
