Jeffery Hamilton Vandiver, 53, of Monroe, passed away on Wednesday, July 21, 2021.
He was born in Monroe on April 21, 1968, to Nancy Jeffcoat Vandiver and Sanford Thompson Vandiver.
Surviving are his wife, Melissa Dailey Vandiver; sons, Dawson Vandiver and Carson Vandiver; father, Sanford Thompson Vandiver; sister and brother-in-law, Jenny and Gordon Azar; sister and brothers-in-law, Susan and Dennis Ellyson, Cindy and Johnny Scott, Denise and Craig Davenport, and Kevin and Regina Dailey; mother-in-law, Bobbie Jean Adams Haney; father-in-law Leroy Dailey; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 24, in the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with the Rev. Ed Walden officiating.
Burial will follow at Resthaven Cemetery.
Please sign the guest book online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.
Commented