Laverne Nickelson Simmons, 86, of Monroe, passed away on April 29, 2023.
She was born in Tombs County, on March 9, 1937 to the late LaRue Kirkland Nickelson and the late Noel Jennings Nickelson.
Surviving are her husband, Harry Simmons; daughter and son-in-law, Dominique and Mike Bennett; sons and daughter-in law, Harry Simmons II, Royce Nelson and Tracy Simmons; grandchildren, Harry (Vee) Simmons III, Kyle (Antje) Simmons, Amanda Simmons, Ashley Hall, Peyton Bennett, Rex Bennett and eight great grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, May 7, at the First Baptist Church Monroe at 3 p.m. with Dr. Todd Ware officiating. There will be a visitation on Sunday, May 7, at the First Baptist Church Monroe from 2-3 p.m.
Meadows Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Please sign the guestbook at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.
The Walton Tribune | May 6-7, 2023
