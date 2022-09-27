Eva Caroline Lake passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at the age of 99.
She was born on June 23, 1923 to Joseph Anthony and Bertha Mae Perry, in Glouscester, Massachusetts.
The family lived in Gloucester, where her father made his living as a lobster fisherman during the summers, and in Miami, Florida, for the rest of year, as a home builder.
He and his business partner had a street named after them in Coconut Grove, called Perry Frow Drive. Their homes have withstood all the hurricanes that have hit Miami, since the Depression.
Eva was a proud graduate from Ponce de Leon High School in Coral Gables, Class of 1941.
Many of the women she met during those years remained close to her for their lifetimes. In 1944, she married Harry Ellis Lake, the love of her life. They were married almost 60 years at the time of his death in 2003. Two children were born of this marriage, a daughter, Valerie, and a son Harry Jr. Valerie was married in late 1969 and Harry Jr., was killed in an auto accident in February of 1970.
Having been a stay-at-home mom most of her life, she then went to work for the first K-Mart in Miami, on Coral Way. She retired as their Head of Receiving in 1983, and she and Harry moved to Lake Placid, Florida.
This new home would provide many wonderful memories. She lived with her daughter and son-in-law in Monroe the last 18 years of her life.
Eva loved to help others, working with fundraisers and charities.
When she was in her 80s, she helped people 10 years younger than herself, to play bingo at the nursing home in Lake Placid.
She deeply loved her family, and her friends, other loves included her church, reading, food, fishing, swimming, playing cards, Bingo, Bunco, slots and scratch off tickets. And she played to win! She always said “there are no friends or family at the card table.” We all adored her.
Eva is survived by her daughter, Valerie Lake Osbom (Albert), Grandchildren, Richard Price, (Mia), Ginger Price Monteleone, (Dan), Daniel Price, ( Grissel), two step grandchildren, David Osborn, and Jackie Osborn Seifert, (Charles), 14 great-grandchildren, one great-great-granddaughter, nephew, Dick Lake, (Linda), nieces Deborah St Aubin, (Leo), Linda Gail Ragland, Becky Jones Lyons and many other nieces and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Bertha Perry; husband, Harry Lake; son, Harry Lake Jr. and sister, Elver Bates. Many others too numerous to list.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at ll a.m. at First Christian Church of Monroe 206 S. Hammond Drive Monroe.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the above church, in Eva's memory.
