Jerry Cooper Long, 88, of Easley, South Carolina passed away on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022 at home.
He was born and raised in Between and was the son of Harold and Annette Long. Jerry is survived by his wife of 68 years, Bessie D. Long; his daughter, Vickie L. Lofgren (Bob) and his son Richard "Rick" Long (Lyn); his granddaughter, Miss Brooklyn Long, his grandson, Dr. Blake Lofgren (Shannon) and his great grandchildren, Liam and Reese; his sister, Carolyn Autry, his sister, Becky Wright (Snooky), his sister, Kaye Allgood (Randall) and his brother, Jack Long. Jerry loved his family and adored his grandchildren.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Diane Mathis. He moved to Greenville, S.C. in 1960 and started his career with Long Trailer and Body Service. He enjoyed the people he worked with and took pride in being president of the company. He loved classic cars and was a friend of Bill W. for 51 years. He was a member of Salem United Methodist Church.
A visitation for Jerry will be held Saturday, Nov. 12, from 11-11:45 a.m. at Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Century Drive, 311 Century Drive, Greenville, S.C. 29607. A memorial service will follow at noon in the chapel. There will be a reception following the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Jerry's memory may be made to Salem United Methodist Church, 2700 White Horse Road, Greenville, South Carolina 29611; Faith Home, 144 Faith Home Road, Greenwood, South Carolina 29649; and The Alano Club, 111 Catalina Drive, Greenville, South Carolina 29609.
The Walton Tribune | November 9, 2022
