Susan Herak, 73, of Bold Springs (Monroe), passed away on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021.
Susan was born on April 22, 1948, to Mary Gladys and Fred Zella in Cleveland, Ohio. She has resided in Georgia with her husband, James Herak, since 1991.
Also surviving her are her daughter, Megan Herak Baron of Zurich, Switzerland; son, Jesse James Herak of Bold Springs; and grandson, Rylee James Herak.
In addition to her immediate family, Susan is survived by her sisters, Laura Thompson and Mari Cari, both from Cleveland; brothers Jim Zella of Hiram, Ohio, and Robert Zella of Naples, Florida; sister-in-law Janis VanVeen of Lawrenceville; brothers-in-law Robert Herak of Dunwoody and Richard Herak of Zeilienople, Pennsylvania, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Susan graduated from Bowling Green State University in Ohio and was an art and theatre teacher in the Wickliffe, Ohio, school system before becoming a home maker. She was an avid golfer and horseback rider throughout her life.
Memorials may be made in memory of Susan to the Marine Corps Wounded Warrior Semper Fi Fund, online at SemperFiFund.org.
Funeral services will be announced at a later date.
