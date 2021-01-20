Golden Lewis Holder, 82, of Monroe, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021.
He was born in Monroe to Watson Lewis Holder and Lizzie Kate Sorrells Holder. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, the late Mary Magdelene Qualls Holder; and his sisters, the late Margie Moore (Grady) and the late Faye Fuller (Jack).
He is survived by daughters and son-in-law, Angie and William Hamby, and Shelley Bohannon; sons and daughters-in-law, Chris and Tracey Holder, Rick and Wanda Hall, and Kenny and Mary Hall; brother and sister-in-law, Rick and Susan Holder; brother-in-law, Jack Fuller; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; one niece and three nephews.
A graduate of Monroe High School, Class of 1957, Lewis lived and worked in Walton County most of his life. He worked into his 80s and was proud of his 50-year career as a pest control technician. A member of Calvary Baptist Church, Lewis was a faithful Christian and loved gospel music.
Family and friends will miss the twinkle in his eye and his sense of humor. We remember Lewis as a devoted son, husband, and father who, through his continual acts of kindness and generosity, showed his love to each of us.
Graveside services will begin at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 20, at the Campton United Methodist Church cemetery with the Rev. David Bondy officiating.
Meadows Funeral Home Inc. of Monroe was in charge of the arrangements. Please sign the guest book online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.
