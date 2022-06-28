Curtis Charles Fairman, age 83, of Monroe passed away on June 11, 2022. He was born on June 20, 1938, to the late Earl A. Fairman and the late Ruba Fairman.
Curt (known to his family as “Bud”) retired from the Michigan banking industry and began a 22-year career working for The Salvation Army Georgia Division, retiring once again in 2019.
Surviving are: wife, Kathleen Fairman; son, Michael Fairman; daughter, Laura Shinliver; five grandchildren; one great-grandchild.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 2, 2022 at 10 a.m. at Holy Cross Cathedral in Loganville. Please sign the guestbook online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.
Meadows Funeral Home, Inc. is overseeing the arrangements.
The Walton Tribune | June 29, 2022
