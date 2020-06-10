Judith Ann Dooley Thompson, 78, of Loganville, passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020. She was born in Atlanta on Dec. 22, 1941, to Dillard Dooley and Ethel L. Boozer Dooley. She was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, the late Robert Dooley and the late Dewitt Dooley; and her sister, the late Mary Jo Dooley.
Surviving are her husband, Billy Thompson; daughter, Marsha Thompson; son and daughter-in-law, Wade and Tina Thompson; brothers, Howard Dooley, Gene Dooley, and Leslie Dooley; eight grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren.
A private memorial service was held on Monday, June 8. Please sign the guest book online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.
Commented