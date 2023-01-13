Thomas Lee Hawk, 39, of Bostwick, passed away on Dec. 16, 2022.
Thomas was born on Oct. 24, 1983 to Sherry Conner Hawk and Thomas Clifford Hawk, Jr.
Thomas was preceded in death by grandparents, Jesse Lee Conner, Eris Haley Conner, Claudine Moon Hawk; father-in-law, Sammy Lee Slaton.
Surviving members of the family are, loving wife, Amanda Slaton Hawk; daughter, Mackenzie Jewel Hawk; son, Eric Thomas Hawk; sister and brother-in-law, Tangie and Ron Merritt; parents, Sherry and Thomas (Tommy) Hawk, Jr.; grandfather, Thomas Clifford Hawk, Sr.; mother-in-law, Elisia Slaton; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Michelle and Jimmy Lazenby; nieces and nephews, Kenneth Hawk, Abigail Merritt, Erica and Sam Bowden, Haley Lazenby, and Madison Lazenby.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022 in the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home.
Interment followed at Evergreen Memorial Park in Athens.
Meadows Funeral Home was in charge of making the arrangements. Please sign the guest book at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.
The Walton Tribune | January 14-15, 2023
