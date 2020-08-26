Sarah Louise Haralson Studdard, 103, of Monroe, died Friday, Aug. 21, 2020.
She was born in Monroe on Feb. 4, 1917, to William Henry Haralson Jr. and Minnie Odessa Durden Haralson.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, the late Fred R. Studdard; and a son, the late Kent Studdard.
Surviving are her daughter, Barbara Jean Cooper; son and daughters-in-law, Freddy and Julia Ann Studdard and Mary Jo Studdard; sister, Peggy Anthony; five grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services began at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 23, at the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with Elder Bryce Lowrance officiating.
Burial followed at the Mount Paran Primitive Baptist Church cemetery.
Meadows Funeral Home Inc. was in charge of arrangements.
