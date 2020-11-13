Eva Marie Berg Loveless, 80, of Cumming, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020.
She was born in Palo Verde, Arizona, on Sept. 4, 1940, to Daniel George Berg and Esther Katherine Berg.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her companion, the late Charles Loveless; as well as her brother, Paul Berg and sister-in-law, Ann Berg.
Surviving members of her family are daughters and son-in-law Debbie and Ron Proctor and Cindy Bryant; grandchildren, Jenni, Charlie, Mandy, Chris, Sarah, and Steven; great-grandchild, Jorgan; sister and brother-in-law, Dick and Ruth Barnes; as well as many precious nieces and nephews.
Eva lived her life for Jesus. Her father was a Baptist minister and they traveled spreading the word of God. Eva, Paul (brother), Ruth (sister) played multiple instruments at the church events.
While in Arizona, she met and married Charles Loveless and a year later found herself the mother of twins. Her whole life was dedicated to her family. During her working career she worked as a bank loan officer, accountant and collection officer. However, her main job was caring for her family and serving her church so faithfully.
A funeral service began at 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, at the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with the Rev. David Grubbs officiating.
Burial followed at Hill Haven Memory Gardens.
Meadows Funeral Home Inc. was in charge of arrangements.
