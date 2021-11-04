Scott Alexander Moody Jr. of Monroe died Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, of complications of COVID-19.
Scott operated and owned Premier Pest Management and was a guitar player and drummer. He was a loving son and grandson, father, brother, nephew and cousin who loved to spend time with his daughter, Alora, play music, be outside grilling, have get-togethers with his daughter and family and friends and ride his Harley-Davidson motorcycle. He loved to hunt and target practice. He shared his love of family with everyone he knew. He lived the simple life because family was everything to him.
He is survived by his daughter, Alora Mae Moody; his mother, Denita Cheek Wigley; his stepfather, James Gary Wigley; his brothers, John Herren and Justin Herren; his stepsister, Rhonda Sue Wigley; uncles, Lee and Kevin Moody; and many other family members.
He was predeceased by his father, Scott Moody, and will be buried alongside him at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14, at the Portico in High Shoals, followed by a memorial potluck meal.
Commented