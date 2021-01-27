Marion Harris, 87, of Bishop, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021.
She was born in Covington on Sept. 28, 1933, to Walter Marie Johnson Kitchens and Oscar Lamar Kitchens. She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband, the late Henry Cleveland Harris.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Tony and Jill Harris of Bishop; sisters and brother-in-law, Judy Hoots of Social Circle, and Sheila and Dennis Adams of Madison; grandchildren, Kristy and Todd Phillips, Justin Harris and his fiancée, Amanda Hughes, and Matthew and Julie Harris; great-grandchildren: Katie and Cody Phillips, Levi and A.J. Harris, MattiLayne, Montana, and McCrae Harris.
A graveside service begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, at Old Sardis Cemetery with the Rev. Brandon Harper officiating.
Meadows Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of the arrangements. Please sign the guest book online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.
