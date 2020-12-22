Mary Garrett Tucker, 93, of Loganville, passed away on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020.
A private graveside service for the immediate family will be held at Corinth Memorial Gardens. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
Mary was born in Loganville on March 28, 1927. She graduated from Loganville High School in 1944 as valedictorian. She dedicated her life to her family and church. Mrs. Tucker was a member of Loganville Baptist Church, where she sang in the choir, taught Sunday school, was a member of the Woman’s Missionary Union and started the vacation Bible school program.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John S. and Eliza Robertson Garrett, and brothers, Logan Garrett, Pat Garrett and Barney Garrett.
She is survived by her loving husband of 74 years, Phenoy Tucker; daughters and sons-in-law, Sheila and Mike Sewell of Smyrna, and Marsha and Mike Byrd and Nancy and Marty Fleming, all of Loganville; grandchildren, Stephen and Jessa Byrd, Heather and Billy Wright, Mary Sewell and Meghan Fleming; and three great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Loganville Baptist Church, 132 Church St., Loganville, GA 30052, or to a charity of your choice.
Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052; telephone 770-466-1544.
