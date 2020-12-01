Helen Rebecca McKinley Bryan of Monroe, and formerly of Siloam, Georgia, passed away on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at St. Mary’s Good Samaritan Hospital in Greensboro at the age of 90.
Born April 6, 1930, in Siloam, she was the daughter of the late Edgar Thomas McKinley and Ola Askew McKinley. Helen was a graduate of Greensboro High School in the Class of 1948. On May 29, 1948, she married Clayton Bryan. For 15 years she was a beautician at Perry Beauty Shop in Perry, Georgia, while her husband was working at Warner Robins Air Force Base. For a while she lived in Union Point before moving to Perry in 1957. For the last 45 years she lived in Monroe. Her interests included flower gardening, where she always said she was closest to God when working in her gardens. She even won an award once in Monroe for her flower gardens. Helen also volunteered at the Monroe Senior Center for over 30 years.
Survivors include her daughter, Jeanne Lee Bryan Insalaco and her husband, Steve, of New Haven, Connecticut; two grandchildren, Stephen Insalaco and wife Rosamaria of Loxahatchee, Florida, and Melissa Insalaco-Gillon and husband Frank of North Haven, Connecticut; five great-grandchildren, Ella, Nina and Ana Insalaco and McKinley and Grace Gillon; other relatives and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Edgar and Ola McKinley; daughter, Monica Bryan; and brother, Leroy McKinley who was killed in World War II.
Private services to celebrate Helen’s life will be held at a later date. McCommons Funeral Home, 109 W. Broad St., Greensboro, (706-453-2626), is in charge of arrangements. Visit us at www.mccommonsfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest register.
