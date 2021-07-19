Edgar Ernest “Ernie” Welch Jr., 77, died Sunday, July 18, 2021, at his home in Monroe.
He was born April 30, 1944, in Shreveport, Louisiana, to Edgar Ernest Welch Sr. and Lucile Ripley Welch. He grew up in Birmingham, Alabama, and was a graduate of Shades Valley High School and Jacksonville State University.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Catherine “Cathy” Eaton Welch and his daughter, Cynthia Cunningham of Douglasville.
Ernie retired from Sav-Rite (Winn-Dixie) in 2001. When in good health he enjoyed working in his yard and was an avid Alabama Crimson Tide football fan.
A graveside service will begin at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 21, at Madison City Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that donations to made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (www.stjude.org) or to your local humane society.
Arrangements by Wages & Sons Funeral Home, 1031 Lawrenceville Highway, Lawrenceville, GA 30046. Telephone 770-277-4550. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wagesandsons.com.
