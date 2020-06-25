Funeral services for JC English will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020, at the graveside of Rest Haven Cemetery, 200 N. Madison Ave., Monroe.

Viewing was from 1-6 p.m. Friday, June 26, at Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home in Athens.

Survivors include his mother, Catherine E. Moore; children, Jermie English, Antwan Byrd, Lyndall English, Merissa English and Nijah Brooks; two grandchildren; sisters, Priscilla English and Linda E. Echols; brothers, Tommy English, Ralph English, Matthew Moore and Charlie Moore; and special friend and caregiver, Lynette White.

The Walton Tribune | June 27-28, 2020