Funeral services for JC English will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020, at the graveside of Rest Haven Cemetery, 200 N. Madison Ave., Monroe.
Viewing was from 1-6 p.m. Friday, June 26, at Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home in Athens.
Survivors include his mother, Catherine E. Moore; children, Jermie English, Antwan Byrd, Lyndall English, Merissa English and Nijah Brooks; two grandchildren; sisters, Priscilla English and Linda E. Echols; brothers, Tommy English, Ralph English, Matthew Moore and Charlie Moore; and special friend and caregiver, Lynette White.
Sign the guest book and stream services online at www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com.
