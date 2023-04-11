Joe Odom, age 91, of Jersey, passed away on April 6, 2023. He was born on November 30, 1931 to the late Minnie Lee Melton and the late Golden Francis Odum. He was preceded in death by several brothers, sisters and a grandson, the late David DeLuca.
Mr. Odom was a veteran of the United States Army and Army Reserve.
Surviving are wife: LaVerne Odom; daughters and sons-in-law: Nancy and David Howard, Judy and Wayne Brown, Bonnie and George Smith; sons and daughters-in-law: Norris and Nancy Robin Moon, James and Devi Moon, Joey and Debbie Odom; 20 grandchildren and 30 great grandchildren.
He was a long time member of Walnut Grove Baptist Church.
Joe loved Jesus and his family. He never met a baby that he didn't want to hold and everyone he met walked away a friend. He loved fishing, hunting, and gardening. He had the most beautiful yard and took great pride in showing off his flowers.
Funeral services were held at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, April 10, 2023, at the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with the Rev. Allen Brown and Rev. Kenny Dockins officiating. Interment followed at Cornish Mt. Baptist Church Cemetery.
Please sign the guestbook online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com
Meadows Funeral Home, Inc. was in charge of arrangements.
The Walton Tribune | April 12, 2023
Commented