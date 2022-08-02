Helen Shumate Eason, 86, of Monroe, passed away on July 26, 2022.
She was born on April 18, 1936, to the late Sara Lee Sanders Shumate and the late Grover Willie Shumate. She was preceded in death by her husband, the late James Howell Eason; her sister, the late Mary Jo Shumate; her brother, the late Jimmy Shumate.
Surviving are daughter and son in law, Shelia and Danny McElwaney; sisters, Margaret Harris, Elizabeth Moon, and Dorothy Needham; brothers, Gene Shumate and Jessie Shumate; grandchildren, Patrick McElwaney, Heather Suarez, and Kristen Hadaway; and 6 great grandchildren.
Funeral services were held on Friday, July 29, at the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Alan Bolton officiating. Interment followed at Hill Haven Memory Gardens. Please sign the guestbook online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.
Commented