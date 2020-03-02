Josie Lee Lynch, 79, of Monroe, passed away on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020.
She was born on July 12, 1940, to J.D. Shumate and Connie Moss Shumate. Mrs. Lynch was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Paul C. Lynch.
Surviving members of her family are her son, Steven Lynch; daughters and sons-in-law, Debbie and Chris Birchum and Melinda and Jodie Winstead; sisters and brothers-in-law, Joyce Clark, Alice and John Peace, Paulette and Joe Thornton; brother and sister-in-law, Bobby and Mary Lou Shumate; three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, in the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with the Rev. Hwett Knight officiating.
Burial will follow at Hill Haven Memory Gardens.
Meadows Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Please sign the guest book at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.
