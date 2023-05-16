Clifford (Cliff) Kent Peters, 86, of Monroe, passed away on May 11, 2023.
He was born in Walton County on March 6, 1937 to the late Rachel Hester Peters and the late R. H. Peters.
Surviving are wife, Becky Autry Peters; son and daughter in law, Ray and Kelley Walton; brother and sister-in-law, Jimmy and Sherita Peters; 7 grandchildren.
A memorial service was held on Saturday, May 13, at the First Baptist Church Monroe with the Rev. Bruce Baggett officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations will be appreciated to the First Baptist Church of Monroe P.O. Box 351, Monroe, GA 30655-0351. You can sign the guestbook online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com
Meadows Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
The Walton Tribune | May 17, 2023
Commented