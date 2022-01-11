Mary Jon Kilgore Coker passed away Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022.
She was born Jan. 8, 1940, to John H. Kilgore and the late Mary Pearl Allen Kilgore.
Mary Jon is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Larry Coker; and children, Cathy Coker Mays and Carol Coker Harrison (Rick). She was a grandmother to eight grandchildren and great-grandmother to nine.
She was preceded in death by her son, Christopher Coker.
In addition to being a wonderful mother and grandmother, she entered nursing school and graduated LPN when she was 31 years of age. Her second career, which she also loved, was taking care of residents of The Mews and the nursing home in Social Circle.
Another great love of hers was playing the piano. She adored gospel music and playing for her residents and anyone else who would listen.
Mrs. Mary Jon Coker will be greatly missed by all her family and many friends.
A visitation and service at the Social Circle First Baptist Church will be Wednesday, Jan. 12. The visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. in the sanctuary.
The service will follow at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Mike Hardy officiating.
The burial will follow at the Social Circle City Cemetery.
Meadows Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Please sign the guest book online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.
