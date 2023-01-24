Gertrude "Gertie" Benkoski Plungis passed away on Jan. 12, 2023 at 89, after a battle with cancer.
She was born Aug. 6, 1933 to the late William Jay Gilbert and Helen Antoinette Woodward Gilbert in Morris, Connecticut. She attended Watertown High School in Watertown, Connecticut. She married Edward (Eddie) John Benkoski on Jan. 18, 1951.
They were married 38 years until his passing on Aug. 15, 1989. She later married Peter Plungis of Watertown, Connecticut. She is preceded in death by her brother, William Lewis Gilbert, and Guy Henry Gilbert; husbands, Edward John Benkoski and Peter Plungis.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Susan Benkoski Briscoe, and Lewis Albert Briscoe of Rutledge, Georgia; her daughter, Sandra Benkoski Lackey of Madison, Georgia; her son and daughter-in-law, Peter Joseph Benkoski and Robin Gilbert Benkoski (Becky and Sonny Snowden) of Social Circle, Georgia; grandchildren, Charles Lee Hawk (Kellie), Amanda Hawk Sailor (Ron), and Timothy Lawrence Briscoe; great grandchildren, Valerie Hawk Orr (Albert), Dani Hawk, Alex Stewart, Cylee Stewart, and Hunter Stewart; great great grandchildren, Addison and Jayce Mitchell, and Riley Orr; many nieces, nephews and dear friends; her two precious kitties, Lela and Nettie; and three pet chickens.
Gertie worked hard all her life; worked along side Eddie operating their dairy farm. She dearly loved the cows. She loved to cook, raise a big garden, loved her flowers, loved the geese, ducks, and cranes on the pond, loved watching and feeding her birds, loved watching her deer, and she loved and was amazed by the moon and stars. She had a long and rich life.
The family will welcome visitors on Saturday, Jan. 28, from 2-3 p.m. at Meadows Funeral Home in Monroe, Georgia. A memorial service will follow at 3 p.m.
The Walton Tribune | January 25, 2023
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.