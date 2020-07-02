Bernice Kitchens Hudson, 98, of Monroe, died Tuesday, June 23, 2020.
She was born in Walton County on Feb. 2, 1922, to Kitty Nelms Kitchens and William Pate Kitchens. She was the last of 22 children.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, the late William Claude Hudson Jr.; daughters, the late Patricia Day and the late Charlotte Thompson; and a son, the late Vernon Hudson.
Surviving are her daughter and son-in-law, Rita and Wayne Malcom of Covington; son and daughter-in-law, Billy and Jean Hudson of Walnut Grove; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
A graveside service was Friday, June 26, at the Alcovy Mountain Baptist Church cemetery with the Rev. Lynn Head officiating.
Meadows Funeral Home Inc. was in charge of arrangements.
