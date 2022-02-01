Samuel Boyd Smith, 85, of Monroe, passed away Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022.
He was born in Hartsville, South Carolina, on Dec. 2, 1936, to Irene Harrell Smith and Boyd Rivers Smith. He was preceded in death by his parents and by brothers M C Smith and Charlie Smith.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Shirley Peppers Smith; daughter and son-in-law, Sherry and Sean Stapp of Monroe, and Sue Smith of Good Hope; sister and brother-in-law, Bessie and Ralph Peppers; brother and sister-in-law, William (Bay) and Pearl Smith of Monroe; four grandchildren, Bridget Harwell, Harley Stapp, Amber Stapp, and David Ian Ludwig; and two great-grandchildren, Allyson Harwell and Aubrey “Monkey” Harwell.
Visitation was from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25, at Meadows Funeral Home.
A funeral service began at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26, at Calvary Baptist Church with Pastor Matt Watson and Brother Danny Sorrells officiating.
Interment followed at Hill Haven Memory Gardens.
Meadows Funeral Home Inc. was in charge of arrangements. Please sign the guest book online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.
