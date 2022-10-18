Ann Doster Smith, 87, of Royston passed away on Thursday, October 13, 2022.
She was preceded in death by her husband of f50 years, Twigg Smith.
Mrs. Smith is survived by son Jeff (and Dianne) Smith of Buford; daughter, Tracy (and Rev. Chris) Gaddis of Royston; six grandchildren, Adam Gaddis, Zak Gaddis, Kelsye Gaddis, Hayden Gaddis, Tyler Smith, Keener Smith; six great grandchildren; sister, Wendy Studdard of Monroe; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Doug and Brenda Smith of Hoschton, GA; sister-in-law, Linda Smith of Monroe and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Mrs. Smith was born on August 21, 1935 in Monroe. She was a 1953 graduate of Monroe High School in Monroe, and she was a homemaker.
Mrs. Smith was a member of Campton United Methodist Church in Campton.
A private family service with interment will be held at White Chapel Memorial Gardens in Duluth.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alzheimer’s Association in memory of Ann Smith.
Arrangements were by Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford.
