Jerry Wayne Baker, 79, of Good Hope, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022.
A celebration of life service will begin at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 16, in the Monroe Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home. The Rev. Wilburn Hill and Mr. Buck Chandler will officiate.
Jerry was a retired truck driver who had 50 years with Loganville Fergus Masonic Lodge 135 F&AM. He was an avid wood (bowl maker) who loved the Lord, loved life and his family and friends, loved to talk and loved farming on the Ruark Farm. He was a member of Gibbs Memorial Baptist Church.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Doyle and Ellen Baker; brother, Royce Baker.
He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Opal Wade Baker; children, Wayne and Tammy Baker of Loganville, Kenny and Leigh Baker of Buckhead, and Wendy and Bryan Beck of Loganville; grandchildren, Levi, Dylan, Jacob, Alexis, Nash, Lily and Doyle; sisters, Veo Wade of Loganville and Peggy and Tony Hewatt of Covington; and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Fergus Masonic Lodge 135, at 166 Rock St., Loganville, GA 30052; or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
The family will receive friends from 1-3 p.m. Sunday at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 209 S. Hammond Drive, Monroe, GA 30655. Telephone 770-267-2594. You may sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.
Commented