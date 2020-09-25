Kathaleen St. John Dussack, 71, of Good Hope, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020.
She was born on Aug. 30, 1949, in New Jersey to Raymond James St. John and Audry Enright St. John. Mrs. Dussack was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert Paul Dussack; and brothers, Thomas St. John, Raymond St. John and Richard St. John.
Surviving members of her family are daughters and son-in-law, Samantha Tommasi and Kathleen and Joseph Bruton; sons and daughter-in-law, Michel and Karen Dussack, Paul Dussack and Raymond Dussack; brother, Billy St. John; and grandchildren, Michel Robert Dussack, Deborah Jean Dussack, Willy Adam Burton, Kayla Maria Tommasi, Gavin Lance Tommasi.
Funeral services began at 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, in the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home in Monroe.
Meadows Funeral Home Inc. was in charge of the arrangements. Please sign the guest book online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.
