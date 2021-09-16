Sara Catherine Hester, 82, of Social Circle, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021.
She was born in Walton County on Sept. 2, 1939, to Clara Kilgore Durden and Lunnie Durden. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, the late Jackie Hester.
She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Susan and George Howard of Social Circle, and Mandy and Richard Behringer of Jersey; sons and daughter-in-law, Robert Hester of Social Circle, and Carey and Fayth Hester of Rutledge; sister, Martha McDougal of Social Circle; brother and sister-in-law, Marcus Lynn and Tammy Durden of Tennessee; nine grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services began at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12, at Church at the Grove in Social Circle with the Rev. Nathan Boyd officiating.
Burial followed at Social Circle City Cemetery.
Meadows Funeral Home Inc. was in charge of the arrangements. Please sign the guest book online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.
