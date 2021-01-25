E.C. “Bo” Spratlin, 84, of Monroe, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021.
He was born on Sept. 4, 1936, in Farmington, Georgia, to Pelham Spratlin and Martha Strother Spratlin.
Bo was preceded in death by his parents and several sisters.
Survivors include his wife, Ruth Braswell Spratlin; daughters and sons-in-law, Penny and Faron Bramblett, Jenny and Lee Cash, Rebecca and Kenny Mobley, Tammy and Joel Head; nine grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 29, at the Winterville City Cemetery in followed by a graveside service at 2 p.m.
Meadows Funeral Home is in charge of making the arrangements. Please sign the guest book at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.
