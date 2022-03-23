Paula Guest Cooper, 79, of Monroe, passed away on Monday, March 21, 2022.
She was born on Dec. 9, 1942, to Phillian Cross Guest and Melvin Guest. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, the late James Cooper.
She is survived by her daughters and son-in-law, Tara and Mark Polson, and Jade Landis; son, Chris Picklesimer; sister, Maria Funk; brother, Bryan Guest; and five beloved grandchildren, Andrew Shoemaker, Alex Shoemaker, Laken Landis, Maggie Polson and Jessica (Josh) Huff.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, March 24, at Meadows Funeral Home.
Meadows Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
