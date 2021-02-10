Iris Lee O’Kelley, 85, passed away on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021.
She was born on Nov. 20, 1935, in Monroe, to Roy Lee Roberts and Willie Lee Aaron Roberts. Iris was the youngest of 11 children. She is preceded in death by her parents, three brothers and seven sisters.
Surviving members of Mrs. O’Kelley’s family are her husband of 68 years, Gene O’Kelley, her son and daughter-in-law, David and Melba O’Kelley; grandchildren, Chante Hunt and James Freeman, and Mannin and Jennifer Tucker; great-granddaughters, Ava, Bella, and Gia; sister-in-law, Hazel Roberts; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
A graveside service will begin at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10, at Rest Haven Cemetery in Monroe with the Rev. Don Malcom officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity in Mrs. O’Kelley’s name.
Meadows Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Please sign the guest book at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.
