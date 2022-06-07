Ruby Lee Deweese, age 92 of Loganville, Ga and formerly of Murphy, N.C. passed away Friday, May 27, 2022.
She was born in Cherokee County, N.C. to the late Beatrice and John Stiles. Ruby was a dedicated wife for 62 years and also a very loving mother and grandmother.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Glade Stiles, Hubert Stiles and Jay Stiles and sister, Evanell Huskins.
She is survived by her husband, James Deweese; two sons, David Stiles and wife Cathy, and John Deweese and wife Molly; three grandchildren, Morgan White and husband Micky, Daniel Deweese and wife Ally, and Payton Deweese; and one great-grandchild, Noah White.
The family received friends from noon to 2 p.m., Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at the Townson-Rose Funeral Home Chapel in Murphy.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, May 31, at the Townson-Rose Funeral Home. Pastor Harold Stiles officiated. Music was provided by Karen Hodge. Burial followed in in the Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery in Marble. Pallbearers included Dane McConnel, Brian McCoy, Austin Williams, and Woody Huskins.
Townson-Rose Funeral Home was in charge of all arrangements.
You may send tributes to the family at www.townson-rose.com
The Walton Tribune | June 8, 2022
