Diana L. White, 67, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, at Wellstar Spalding Regional Hospital in Griffin.
She was born at Crawford Long Hospital on May 6, 1953, in Atlanta to Charles “Chuck” Oliver and Shirley Black Oliver. Diane was a free spirit and she loved to love on people. She was a mother and treasured her role as a Grandma and Memaw. She had a vivacious personality and always made those around her laugh. She made friends wherever she went. Diane was known for her lack of patience, not holding back her opinion, and she had a knack for telling it like it is. She always told the truth even if it wasn’t what you wanted to hear. Her vocabulary was extremely proficient; she knew more curse words than most people learned in a lifetime. Diane also had a vocabulary of her own creation that we all just understood and knew it was her way of communicating.
Diane will be remembered most of all for her forgetfulness. She could have her keys in her hands and spend an hour searching for them. If you knew her then you know her love for scary movies and “The First 48.” She never went to bed without watching an episode. You also can’t forget her weird obsession with cottage cheese or frozen coffee. If she was at your house, you can bet you have multiple bowls with her initials D.W. on them.
She will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved her. She leaves behind a very dysfunctional family that she adored and was tremendously proud of.
Diane is survived by her children, Shannon and Shane (Tracey) Elliott; grandchildren, Jordan Elliott, Jamie (Cameron) Hadley, Faith, Savannah, Brianna, Jackson Elliott and Hunter Moats; great-grandsons, William Tozzo and Elom Harrison; and her beloved siblings, Jeannine (Jerry) Greaver, Mike (Kay) Koon, Rodney (Deanna) Oliver, Shannon (Tammy) Oliver, Miranda (Blake) Vaughn. She also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews whom she loved very much.
Her family and friends loved her dearly and will never forget her charm, grace, compassion for those around her and her undying love.
Meadows Funeral Home Inc. of Monroe was in charge of the arrangements. Please sign the guest book online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.
