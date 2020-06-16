Guy Inman Henderson Jr., 90, of Norcross, passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Northside Hospital.
Guy was born and raised in Loganville. He graduated from Loganville High School in 1948 as an accomplished basketball player. He led the team as captain and earned a scholarship to Troy State Teacher’s College (now Troy University) in Alabama.
After serving in the U.S. Air Force, he received a civil engineering degree, specializing in cathodic protection, from West Georgia and Southern Tech. Guy founded Corrosion Technical Services in the early 1970s, creating and managing its success until his retirement.
Guy was an avid golfer. He loved the game and enjoyed teeing it up with his close friends at many different area clubs. He enjoyed sudoku puzzles and watching old westerns. A talented woodworker, Guy handmade furniture, toys, and clocks for friends and family. Always active, he tackled all kinds of projects with enthusiasm and knew no failure. He and Nancy were active members of Crossroads Church of Dunwoody.
Guy was preceded in death by his father, Guy Henderson Sr.; mother, Eva Inez Briscoe Henderson, his twin brother, Clyde; and four sisters, Helen, Jean, Dorothy and Betty.
He is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Nancy Henderson (Daws); sons, Matt Henderson (Page) and Guy Henderson III (Vivian); daughters, Debbe Myers (Dan) and Melissa Henderson Youngblood; brother, Kent Henderson (Dollie); and grandchildren, Trey Henderson, Tyler Henderson, Matt Myers, Jack Youngblood and Olivia Youngblood.
A private graveside service will begin at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 11, at Peachtree Memorial Park, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Blvd., Peachtree Corners.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com. Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Blvd., Peachtree Corners, GA 30092-3026. Telephone 770-448-5757.
In lieu of flowers and for those wishing to honor his memory, donations may be made to Alzheimer’s Association (act.alz.org) in support of loving wife, Nancy.
