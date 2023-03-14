Mark Hayes, Sr., 65 of Monroe, passed away on Saturday, March 11, 2023.
A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 19, 2023 in the Monroe Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Pastor Tom Foskey officiating. Interment will follow at Hill Haven Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends 2-2:45 p.m. prior to the service.
Mark worked as a line technician at Kraft Foods Decatur for 17 years and in the maintenance department of Gwinnett County Public Schools for 17 years. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and a devout Christian. He was preceded in death by his parents, William Henry and Katherine (Johnson) Hayes.
Surviving are his loving wife of 43 years, Angela Hayes of Monroe; son and daughter-in-law, Mark and Ashley Hayes, Jr. of Monroe; daughter and fiancé, Rebecca Jones and Milena Cox of Woodstock; brother and sister-in-law, Bill and Gail Hayes of Buford; sister, Janice Hayes of Lilburn; grandchildren, Addison Hayes, Winter Hayes, Cameron Labrecque and Hannah Selby and numerous family and friends.
In lieu of flowers the family has requested that donations be made in Mark’s memory to the Shepherd Center, https://foundation.shepherd.org or 2020 Peachtree Road NW, Atlanta, GA 30309. Arrangements are being made by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 209 South Hammond Drive, Monroe, GA 30655.
The Walton Tribune | March 15, 2023
