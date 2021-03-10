Nancy L. Skelton Anderson, 64, of Social Circle, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, after complications of COVID-19.
Nancy was born on Nov. 13, 1956, to Edwin and Ellen Skelton. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Bennie Ray Anderson Jr.
Nancy was employed by B.R. Anderson Co./Great Walton Railroad for over 30 years. She was a member of the Pleasant Valley United Methodist Church. She sang in the choir and held many positions on various committees, also, serving as president of the United Methodist Women.
She is survived by her daughter, Brandie Lee Anderson; son, Bennie Ray “Ben” Anderson III; her grandchildren, Joseph Harrison, Caleigh Anderson, Abigail Anderson and Bennie Ray “Bray” Anderson IV; brother, Jim Skelton; sisters, Fran Stewart and Becky Barham; in-laws, Bennie Ray and Mary Kate Anderson; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Claire and Tim Treadwell; and boyfriend, Dicky Huff. She had many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Nancy will be remembered as such a sweet, kind, caring, loving, and special lady. She enjoyed cooking, shopping, traveling, spending good times with family and friends as well as celebrating her favorite holiday, Christmas.
The family would like to express sincere thanks for all the many prayers, phone calls, care, concern and love during this time.
A private graveside service was held on Tuesday, Jan. 19, at the Pleasant Valley United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Anyone who desires may make contributions in her honor to the Pleasant Valley United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, 526 Highway 11, Monroe, GA 30655.
