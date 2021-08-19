Letha Mae Draper was born in Honea Path, South Carolina, on March 13, 1923, and went home to be with Jesus at the age of 98 on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021.
She was one of eight children, five girls and three boys.
She is survived by her youngest sister, Martha York Hill; her daughter, Rebecca Heath, a retired accountant; her son, James W. Draper Jr., a local pastor and real estate investor; four grandchildren, Dana Miller, Chad Draper, Emily Lelutiu and James W. Draper III; and 10 great-grandchildren, Mary Katherine Miller, Madilynn Draper, Anderson Lelutiu, Josiah Draper, Eliza Mae Draper, Emilia Lelutiu, Micah Draper, Naomi Lelutiu, Isaac Draper and Marius Dennis Lelutiu Jr.
She was a loyal member of Campton United Methodist Church, a devout wife and a loving mother to all who knew her.
Mrs. Draper always wanted to be a missionary. It wasn’t until her children were grown, that she moved to Monroe, and she along with her late husband, James W. Draper Sr., who had retired from General Motors, began a community yard sale. Her store was off Highway 11 near Campton. She received surplus items from St. Vincent de Paul, a Catholic thrift store in Duluth. She operated under the nonprofit Comfort Ministries for 35 years. During that time, she was able to share her wisdom, love and the gospel of Jesus to everyone that walked through the door. She helped thousands of people find clothes, household items, suits, decor and much more. She would take the proceeds to help pay mortgages, power bills and medical bills, and even fill up gas tanks. If there was a need, she wanted to meet it. It never mattered what walk of life you were from, you were always welcomed at her store. She gave away more than clothes and money; she gave her heart and soul to the wonderful people of Walton County and beyond. People would come for affordable clothes, but would receive wisdom that Mrs. Draper would share, knowledge of the Bible and principles that could be applied to every aspect of their life.
She was no stranger to preaching the gospel, but the folks who would come by knew they would receive a blessing with their visit. She was able to live out her calling as a local missionary who loved and served her community well.
Her ministry continued long after her store closed within the lives of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She shared Christ’s love and lived a life worthy to be celebrated. She was loved and cherished by her family and was affectionately called “Mimi” by her great-grandchildren.
She will be greatly missed, but her memory will live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved her.
Funeral arrangements by Meadows Funeral Home.
For those who would like to pay their respect, there will be a viewing at 2:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 23, followed by a graveside service at 3 p.m. at Rest Haven Cemetery in Monroe.
Commented