Terry Lee Dulin, 45, of Loganville, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Snellville.
Terry was born in Christian County, Kentucky, to Bob and Karen Dulin on Oct. 8, 1975. He graduated from Christian County High School, Class of 1994. Terry married Brandi Brock on May 3, 2008, in Cookeville, Tennessee. He worked as a Southeast regional sales manager for Louisiana Fish Fry. Terry was heavily involved in sports cards for 35 years, becoming a vital part of the hobby’s growth. Terry’s knowledge of the industry left behind a true legacy that’s paved the way and mentored generations to come in the sports card hobby.
Terry’s biggest passion was the “No Limit Love” for his family and friends! He is survived by his wife, Brandi Dulin; children, Brady, Kaedin and Derik; sister, Kelly Dulin; father, Bob Dulin; and nieces and nephews, Ashley, Kaelynn, Aiden and Easton.
Visitation was from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21, at H.M. Patterson & Son – Oglethorpe Hill in Brookhaven.
A funeral service began at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22, at H.M. Patterson & Son – Oglethorpe Hill, with lifelong friend Zachary Kirby officiating.
