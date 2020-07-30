Thomas Mark Burroughs, 60, of Social Circle, passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020.
He was born on April 18, 1960, to Thomas Jack and Doris Poole Burroughs.
Mark was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Daniel Burroughs. He was an HVAC service technician with Local Union 72 for 32 years. He loved to hunt and was an avid Georgia Bulldogs football fan.
Surviving members of his family are his wife of 34 years, Donna Hall Burroughs; daughter and future son-in-law, Misty Burroughs (James); sisters and brother-in-law, Debbie Burroughs and Patricia Neely (Freddie); sisters-in-law and brother-in-law, Mack and Deborah McKibben and Kathy Hall; and several nieces and nephews. He also had countless friends whom he considered to be like his brothers.
A memorial service will begin at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 2, at the First Baptist Church of Social Circle with the Rev. Jeff Clegg and Pastor Mack McKibben officiating.
The family asks that you please wear a face mask to the service and practice social distancing.
Meadows Funeral Home Inc. of Monroe is in charge of the arrangements.
