Homer Fred Nabors, 85, of Madison, passed from this life into the presence of his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, following a 15-year battle with Alzheimer’s.
He died peacefully at home, surrounded by his family and their great love for him.
Fred was born in Waverly, Alabama, to Homer and Mary Nabors. He spent his childhood, along with his late siblings, in Alabama, until he joined the U.S. Army at 17 years of age. From the Korean War to the Vietnam War to the countless other duty stations assigned him across the world, Fred served his country and his fellow soldiers valiantly and with great honor. After 23 years, he retired a highly decorated command sergeant major. Following his military service, Fred spent over 15 years as an area manager at WoodKraft/Georgia Pacific in Madison.
Prior to his military retirement, Fred married Donna Sue Moore, the love of his life, on Nov. 30, 1971. For nearly 49 years, Fred and Donna lived each day loving each other and honoring their marriage vows. Even when Alzheimer’s had robbed Fred of most of his memories and much of his communication ability, Donna was his great, unwavering source of comfort and stability as she lovingly cared for him until his last breath.
Fred loved his family, and he considered his children and grandchildren his most precious gifts from God. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Deirdre Nabors Long, and a son, Christopher Scott Nabors. He is survived by a son, Michael Wade Nabors; daughters, Denise Nabors Jett (Jeff) and daughter, Kelli Nabors Avera (Randy); eight grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Fred was a devoted, loving father and grandfather whose loss will be carried in the hearts of those who loved him so greatly until the glorious day of reunion.
Fred treasured his personal relationship with Jesus more than anything or anyone, for he realized that only through Him could he be the man, husband, and father he desired to be. Fred walked with great joy in the forgiveness and peace that he found through his Christian faith, and it brings all who cared for him great comfort to know that he is perfectly healed and at rest with his Savior.
A.E. Carter Funeral Home has charge of arrangements. A committal service with military honors was Tuesday, Aug. 18, at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Good Samaritan Baptist Mission (goodsamaritan.ms) or the Alzheimer’s Association (alz.org).
Commented