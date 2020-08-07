Wayne Calvin Malcom, 72, of Monroe, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020.
He was born on Aug. 14, 1947, to Cleonis Malcom and Sara Colquitt Malcom. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, the late Gail Malcom; and his daughter, the late Melissa Parker.
Surviving are his son, Brent Malcom; sisters, Sandra Maughon and Joann Needham; and grandchildren, Abigail Parker, Emma Parker and Madelyn Parker.
Funeral services began at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5, at the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with the Rev. Lee Peters officiating. Burial followed at Hill Haven Memory Gardens.
Meadows Funeral Home, Inc. was in charge of arrangements. Please sign the guest book online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.