Bobby Ray Dalton, 74. of Covington, passed away on Jan. 30, 2023.
He was born in Monroe on Feb. 6, 1948 to the late Charles Ray Dalton and the late Ruby Wood Dalton. He was preceded in death by his wife, the late Myrtle Delina Dalton; his granddaughter, the late Brooklyn Dalton.
He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law: Kim and Ken Skinner; son and daughter-in-law, Charlie and Dotty Dalton; brother, Tommy Dalton; sisters and brothers in law, Marie and Larry Wilkerson, Sue and Randy Witcher, Carol and Cliff Coker, Jane and Truman Robinson; grandchildren: Kelly and Chad Riley, Kevin Skinner, Brianna Dalton; great grandchildren: Ryan Grace Riley, Reid Riley; nieces and nephews: Amanda and Richard Raby, Matt and Kerrie Garrett, and Frankie Carlise.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, Feb. 5, at 2 p.m. at Jersey Holiness Church with the Rev. Rick Simpson and the Rev. Lynn Head officiating. Interment will follow at Jersey Holiness Church Cemetery.
The Walton Tribune | February 4-5, 2023
