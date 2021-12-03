Priscilla Hester Daniel, a resident of Eufaula, Alabama, died Monday afternoon, Nov. 29, 2021, at the home of a son in Monroe, Georgia. She was 79.
Graveside services began at 1 p.m. CST Thursday, Dec. 2, in the Abbeville Memorial Cemetery-East, Abbeville, Alabama, with her son, Eric Lee Kidd officiating.
Holman-Abbeville Mortuary & Cremations was in charge of arrangements.
Mrs. Daniel was born and reared in Monroe, the daughter of the late Calvin George Hester and Mary Evelyn Adcock Hester. She formerly lived in Warm Springs, Georgia, and Stoneridge Estates on Lake Eufaula in Henry County, Alabama, before moving to Eufaula in 2018. She was of the Methodist faith. Mrs. Daniel was retired from the Warm Springs Medical Center Nursing Home as a Supervisor in medical records. In earlier years, she was employed by the Walton County Hospital in Monroe. Mrs. Daniel was preceded in death by her husband, William Ernest “Bill” Daniel.
Surviving relatives include two daughters, Kathy Trost (Bobby) of Monroe, and Reneé Molette (Robert), of Eufaula; a son, Eric Lee Kidd (Cheryl Barfield), of Monroe; six grandchildren, Tonya Jackson (Glenn), Calvin Kidd (Ashley), Lane Molette, Caleb Kidd, Colby Kidd and Lyndsey Molette; and a great-granddaughter, EllaGrace Kidd.
HOLMAN ABBEVILLE MORTUARY & CREMATIONS WAS IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS.
