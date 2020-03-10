Leonard Wayne Guinn, 74, of Monroe, passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020.
He was born in Walton County on Feb. 25, 1946, to Thomas L. Guinn and Florine Gunn Guinn. Mr. Guinn was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Sylvia Mooney; and a granddaughter, Cassidy Guinn.
Surviving members of his family are his wife, Marilyn Guinn; daughter, Hope Guinn; son and daughter-in-law, Steve and Tracie Guinn; and grandchildren, Wade Guinn, Lanie Guinn, Hunter Perri, Lillie Grace Perri and Ian Perri.
Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. Saturday, March 14, in the lobby of the 1025 Church, 1025 E. Spring St., Monroe. A memorial service will follow at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Tommy Fountain and the Rev. Bill Calhoun officiating.
Meadows Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Please sign the guest book at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.
Commented