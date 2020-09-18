Harriette Gauntt Stowe, 59, of Oxford, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020.
She was born on July 14, 1961, to Glenda Bankston Gauntt and William Gauntt.
Ms. Stowe is survived by her husband, Randall Stowe; daughter, Faye Stowe; son, Paul Adkisson; stepchildren, Scottie Stowe, Joseph Stowe and Christopher Stowe; brother and sister-in-law, Dwayne and Pamela Gauntt; and grandchildren, Emily Needham, William Needham and Mason Stowe.
A funeral service began at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, at Cornish Mountain Church with the Rev. Lynn Head officiating.
Burial followed at the Cornish Mountain Church cemetery.
Meadows Funeral Home Inc. of Monroe was in charge of the arrangements.
