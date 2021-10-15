Elisabeth Ann Garrett, 81, of Winder, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021.
She was a native of Monroe and a former member of Eastside Baptist Church. Ann retired from Walton County as a school bus driver with more than 30 years of service. She dearly loved her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Ann was truly the life of the party and loved being out visiting her friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Huie and Eva Malcom Conner; a daughter, Rhonda Royster; and seven brothers and sisters.
Ann is survived by her loving husband, Billy Garrett; a son, Bob Peters of Greensboro; a daughter, Connie Bradley of Monroe; three stepsons, Barry (Shelby), Larry and Tim (Dawn) Garrett of Winder; a brother, Billy Conner (Lynn) of Monroe; eight grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
A visitation was from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14, at Smith Funeral Home in Winder.
Funeral services began at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 15, in the chapel of Smith Funeral Home with Pastor Lee Peters officiating.
Burial followed in Barrow Memorial Gardens.
