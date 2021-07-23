Jason Hester, 50, of Winder, passed away Sunday, July 18, 2021, at his home.
Jason was born May 23, 1971, in Monroe and was an employee of Morgan Concrete. He had been a resident of Winder for the past 22 years and was a member of the Winder First United Methodist Church. Jason loved his pets and storytelling, and was a history buff.
He was preceded by his sister, Andreana Partain; grandparents, Alvin and Catherine Aaron, and Harold and Corrine Hester; and father-in-law, Robert McCain.
Surviving are his wife, Lisa McCain Hester; children, Jacob Hester of Athens, Peyton Hester of Statesboro, and Emily Hester of Athens; parents, Lynda Aaron of Monroe, and Sam Hester of Madison; sister and brother-in-law, Kylie and Robert Larsson of Karlstad, Sweden; niece, Elanor Larrson of Karlstad; mother-in-law, Elaine McCain of Winder; and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Todd and Patty Jo McCain of Winder.
A memorial service began at 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 21, in the Chapel of Carter Funeral Home with Mr. Charlie Peterson officiating.
Flowers are welcomed or memorials may be made to Leftover Pets, 30A Woodlawn Ave., Winder, GA 30680.
The family received friends from 2-4 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Carter Funeral Home of Winder is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com.
Commented